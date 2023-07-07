Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 5.0 %

FBIO stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

