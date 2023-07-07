BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

