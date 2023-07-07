Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

