Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $272,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

