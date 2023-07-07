Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANF. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

