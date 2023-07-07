StockNews.com Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.58.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000,000 after purchasing an additional 447,406 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.