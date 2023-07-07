Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,912.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,502 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,123 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,394,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,695,000 after purchasing an additional 594,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

