StockNews.com Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

AJX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Great Ajax stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $158.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -45.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 27.9% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 87.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 65.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

