StockNews.com Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
AJX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Great Ajax Price Performance
Great Ajax stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $158.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.79.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 27.9% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 87.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 65.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
