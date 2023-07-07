Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.9 %

CLF stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $45,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after buying an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

