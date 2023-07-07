Contrasting Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Getty Images and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 MultiPlan 0 3 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Getty Images currently has a consensus price target of $6.99, suggesting a potential upside of 44.67%. MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $1.77, suggesting a potential downside of 11.22%. Given Getty Images’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than MultiPlan.

Getty Images has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getty Images and MultiPlan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $930.91 million 2.06 -$77.55 million ($0.27) -17.89 MultiPlan $1.08 billion 1.17 -$572.91 million ($0.97) -2.05

Getty Images has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MultiPlan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% MultiPlan -60.56% -6.19% -1.68%

Summary

Getty Images beats MultiPlan on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

(Free Report)

Getty Images, Inc. operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About MultiPlan

(Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It also provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. The company serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.