Analysts Set Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Target Price at $28.63

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UMGNF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Music Group to €24.30 ($26.41) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas cut Universal Music Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Shares of Universal Music Group stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

