Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $315.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 635.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 238,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,918,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,802,000 after buying an additional 145,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,925,000 after buying an additional 137,709 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUSA opened at $309.34 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $231.65 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.51 and its 200-day moving average is $272.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

