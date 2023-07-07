OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Brokerages

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPAL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

OPAL opened at $7.12 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.