Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.93 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.39% and a negative return on equity of 108.46%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,003 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 663,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81,606 shares during the period.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

