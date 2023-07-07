Brokerages Set Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Price Target at $59.20

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,912,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,724,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 236,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 94,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

