Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Receives $30.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

AMFPF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. Amplifon has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

