Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Coverage Initiated at ATB Capital

ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Verano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.76. Verano has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $7.19.

About Verano

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Verano had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verano will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

