Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Telesat

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSAT. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Telesat in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Telesat by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Telesat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Telesat by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Stock Down 0.6 %

Telesat stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61. Telesat has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

About Telesat

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.65 million during the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.