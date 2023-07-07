Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 206,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Vision Sensing Acquisition stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Featured Stories

