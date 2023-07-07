Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Update

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Veracyte Price Performance
Veracyte stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Veracyte has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 1.34.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Veracyte by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 13.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
See Also
