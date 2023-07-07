Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Update

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Veracyte Price Performance

Veracyte stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Veracyte has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $39,875.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,832.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,432 shares of company stock valued at $945,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Veracyte by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 13.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.