TeraWulf Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,596 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 207% compared to the typical daily volume of 846 call options.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 100,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 150,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 125,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 39.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 132,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 295.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WULF stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

