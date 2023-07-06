Bogart Wealth LLC Has $30,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 193.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $465.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The company has a market cap of $442.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

