United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,102,000 after purchasing an additional 502,479 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

