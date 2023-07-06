iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $332.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

