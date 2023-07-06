Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.7% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

