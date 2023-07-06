West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $627,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

