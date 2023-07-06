Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $117.13 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

