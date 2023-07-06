WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

