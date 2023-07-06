Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 120,500 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $48,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.