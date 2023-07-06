Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report released on Monday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.34. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $462.76 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

