Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lowered by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $628.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $651.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $591.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.