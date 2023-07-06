Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 546 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN opened at $367.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $383.58.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

