Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.