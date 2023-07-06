Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 182 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $175.57 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average of $162.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

