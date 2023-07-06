Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

