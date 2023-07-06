Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

