First Pacific Financial Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Pacific Financial decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

