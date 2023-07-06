Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 1,075 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

