Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,523 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 492,345.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $619,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $315,930,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $628.58 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $651.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $591.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.91. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

