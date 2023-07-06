Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,031 shares of company stock valued at $20,306,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

