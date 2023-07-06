The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

