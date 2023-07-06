Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

