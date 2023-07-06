Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.4% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

