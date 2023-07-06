Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

