Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average is $110.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

