West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 112.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 194,100.0% during the 1st quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $471.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

