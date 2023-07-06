Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

