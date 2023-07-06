Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.16 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DIS opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.