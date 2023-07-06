Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $277,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

