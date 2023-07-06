GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

